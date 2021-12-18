As a result of the ‘tsunami’ of omicron cases, over 30s are now eligible for a Covid booster vaccine.

As a result of the ‘tsunami’ of omicron cases, over 30s are now eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

Following the UK Government’s announcement, the Scottish Government announced that the Covid booster vaccine would be available to all over 18s before the New Year in an effort to combat the rising omicron cases.

Due to the rapid spread of the new Covid variant, the booster vaccine will now be available to a wider age group.

Despite early reports that omicron symptoms are milder than other variants, one death has been reported in the UK as of today (December 13), with cases doubling in just days due to its more transmissible nature.

“Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations, and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Boris said of the death.

“So I think the idea that this is a milder version of the virus is something we need to put to the side and just acknowledge the rate at which it is spreading through the population.”

As a result, the best thing we can do is get our boosters.”

Following the UK Government’s decision to make the vaccines available to those over 30, Boris spoke at 8 p.m. last night, and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed that more information on boosters for 18 to 29-year-olds would be released soon.

The FM has previously stated that “less effective” does not mean “ineffective,” and that people should still get their vaccine.

She also called the increase in omicron cases a “tsunami,” urging people to get the vaccine as soon as possible and test regularly.

“I can confirm that urgent work is underway to further accelerate the roll out of the booster vaccination program in Scotland,” the First Minister added.

“Immediate efforts are being made to pick up the pace even more, with the goal of providing a booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year, if possible.”

“As a first step, the NHS Inform booking portal will open to 30-39 year olds at 10 a.m. tomorrow (December 13), followed by 18-29 year olds later in the week.”

I’ll get back to you with more information about the accelerated deployment.

