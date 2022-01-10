As a result of the unrest, nearly 8,000 people have been detained in Kazakhstan.

Stolen goods recovered from detainees, according to the Interior Ministry.

SULTAN NUR, KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said Monday that nearly 8,000 people have been detained since mass protests began earlier this month.

According to the ministry statement, a total of 7,939 people have been detained, including 207 in Almaty, the commercial capital.

The detainees had stolen goods from two Almaty markets, according to the statement.

The country’s intelligence agency, the National Security Committee, also announced on Monday that two groups involved in the Almaty protests had been “neutralized.”

More than 1,300 security personnel were injured while protecting public order, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Over the last week, protests against an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have spread across the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread throughout Kazakhstan.