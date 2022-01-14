As a result of the woman walking home alone through the park, parking permit appeals are needed in Glasgow.

Glasgow parking permit appeals are required because a woman is forced to walk home alone through the park.

After receiving complaints from residents who are unable to park close to their homes, Labour councillor Jill Brown wants parking authorities to prioritize residents when issuing permits.

After a young woman revealed she frequently walks through Kelvingrove Park alone at night, parking officials are being urged to hear appeals over rejected bids for permits.

One Hillhead resident, a 26-year-old teacher who did not want to be identified, said she often has trouble finding a parking spot on her street because most spots are reserved for permit holders.

Instead, she must park her car 20 minutes away from her flat and walk home alone through Kelvingrove Park, which she describes as “so dangerous.”

“If something happened to me while I was walking through the park, I’d think to myself, ‘Why did she do that?'”

The woman, who has been living in her flat for eight years, was denied a parking permit because her car lease is not in her name.

She claims her stepfather assisted her in selecting the vehicle, and the lease is in his name, which the council claims violates its rules.

“It’s my car, but I had no idea where to look for the best deals.”

He arranged it for me, but I’m the one who pays for it; I don’t believe he’s ever driven it.”

The application process has been “extremely frustrating,” according to the woman.

“I get the impression that they think I’m up to something — that I’m trying to game the system.”

She also stated that she has a “stressful job,” particularly during the pandemic, and that she has to deal with “this every single night when I get home.”

The woman has confirmation from her stepfather that the car belongs to her in “everything except the DVLA records,” according to Cllr Brown, but she has been told she “needs to lease the car from a leasing company before they will accept that it is her car.”

When it comes to issuing permits, the Partick EastKelvindale councillor has urged parking managers to prioritize residents.

She stated, “Residents deserve a system that is clear, transparent, and fair.”

