As a result of US forces violating Japan’s COVID-19 rules, hundreds of people have tested positive.

As a result of US forces breaking Japan’s COVID-19 rules, hundreds of people have tested positive.

According to the Japanese government, American forces are not testing personnel before sending them to Japan, and there are 227 infections at a US camp in Okinawa.

US forces in Japan have broken the country’s COVID-19 regulations, resulting in hundreds of infections among US military personnel.

According to Kyodo News, the Japanese government claimed that American forces “did not test their personnel for coronavirus infections upon departure from the US.”

According to the Japanese government, this went against Tokyo’s request to follow its border control measures.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed his “heartfelt regret” to US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. David Petraeus.

At the US Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in Okinawa province, 227 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

At a press conference, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said, “We have requested that the US side fully implement the maximum measures to prevent the spread of infections.”

At least 50,000 US soldiers are stationed in Japan under a bilateral security agreement, with headquarters at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, west of Tokyo.

According to the Kyodo News report, US forces claim they do not conduct PCR tests for personnel upon departure, and instead “conducted them on the fifth day after arrival, given the troops have already been vaccinated and would not leave the premises of the base facilities until after their movement restrictions are lifted.”

He stated, “Final arrangements are being made to test those found infected with the coronavirus for the omicron variant.”