As a roommate is charged with murder, cops follow a blood trail to a man found dead in a suitcase near a dumpster.

Following a bloody trail to the grisly site, police discovered a Tennessee man’s remains in a suitcase left near a dumpster, according to reports.

Julian Summers, 30, was charged with the murder of his 63-year-old roommate, Bruce Jeffries.

According to WHBQ, Memphis police responded to a suspicious call about a body stuffed in a suitcase around 10 p.m. on December 12.

Officers said the victim died from blunt force trauma to the head when they opened the suitcase.

On December 20, Tennessee police identified the victim as Jeffries.

A witness told police that he saw Summers dragging the suitcase through an alley around 10 a.m. that day.

Summers attempted to throw the suitcase in the trash, but it was too heavy, according to the witness.

Summers dropped his suitcase and bolted from the scene when he realized he was being followed.

Summers was also seen attempting to throw the suitcase into a dumpster in video footage from a nearby apartment complex.

Outside of a bank, he was captured on camera once more.

According to investigators, the suitcase left a blood trail that led police back to the Broadmoor Apartment complex on South Cleveland from the dumpsters.

Summers and Jeffries have shared this apartment for the past two years.

When police searched the apartment where the blood trail ended, they discovered signs of struggle and blood all over the place.

Broken glass, a shattered mirror, and blood were among the items found in the bedroom.

Multiple items of clothing with blood stains were found in a washing machine, according to police.

Second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse have all been charged against Summers.