As a second juror reveals child sex abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial.

As a second juror reveals child sex abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are pushing for a new trial.

After the jurors made the revelations to the media earlier this week, Maxwell’s lawyers are seeking a retrial.

After the convicted British socialite’s legal team announced they will seek a retrial, a juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial who revealed he was sexually abused as a child has hired a criminal lawyer.

It comes after a second anonymous juror told the media that they had also been sexually abused as a child, saying it was discussed during deliberation before guilty verdicts on sex trafficking charges were returned against Maxwell last week.

The new information has prompted Maxwell’s lawyers to ask for a mistrial, claiming that there are “incontrovertible grounds” for a new trial in the interests of justice.

On December 29, a jury found Maxwell, 60, guilty of sex trafficking and other charges, including recruiting underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Todd Spodek, a New York lawyer whose previous clients include Genevieve Sabourin, a Canadian actress convicted of stalking and harassing actor Alec Baldwin in 2013, has sought legal representation for the first juror, identified only by his first and middle names Scotty David.

After some jurors expressed skepticism about the accounts of two of Maxwell’s accusers, Scotty David told The Independent and Reuters earlier this week that he shared his experience of being sexually abused as a child during deliberations.

“When I shared that with them, they were able to sort of come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse,” the 35-year-old said, referring to the other jurors.

Scotty David claimed he “flew through” the pre-trial juror questionnaire, which was used to determine whether potential jurors could fairly judge Maxwell.

On Wednesday, a second juror told The New York Times that they had also discussed their experiences with child sexual abuse during deliberations, and that it appeared to have shaped the jury’s discussions.

The jury’s response to questions about sexual abuse during jury selection could influence US District Judge Alison Nathan’s decision on whether to grant a new trial.

Maxwell’s lawyers have until January 19 to file a formal request for a new trial, with prosecutors’ responses due by February 2.

Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.

