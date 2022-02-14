As a single mother renting, I’m competing with couples who have two incomes – I have no chance.

As a single mother renting, I’m competing with couples who have two incomes – I don’t stand a chance.

Renting has become unaffordable in the area as a result of gentrification, making it even more difficult for tenants with families or on Universal Credit to find new housing.

My son and I have had the good fortune of living in a lovely, warm home for the past seven years.

Our landlords are friends who keep the rent low, fix things quickly, and even include the softest bed in the world.

Despite this, I’d been feeling a little uneasy in my own home for a while.

Low-income families are being forced out of private rentals in urban areas like mine in south Manchester because there is no social housing available.

Houses that would have cost £500 per month five or six years ago now cost £800 or more.

Gentrification has long been a problem in London, but it’s also a problem in the north, as Vicky Spratt recently reported from Leeds.

Last spring, I invested both time and money into transforming my backyard into a mini-paradise.

I was haunted by the thought that we might not be able to enjoy it the following summer as I planted seeds and stacked pallets.

Houses like ours were selling quickly and for much more than the asking price.

One of their neighbors joked that each new bar that opened on the main street increased the value of their home by a few thousand dollars.

Gentrification is fantastic for property owners, but it’s terrifying for those of us who can’t afford to buy (even if we cancel Netflix).

I knew that our landlords could (understandably) decide to sell at any time, and that our neighborhood would become unaffordable for families like ours.

It was extremely stressful for me.

My worst nightmare came true last month when my landlords’ circumstances changed and they needed to sell.

My first reaction was relief: you can stop worrying about what will happen to you when it does.

Then came the panic: my landlords refused to evict us, claiming that we could stay until the house sold, but this is my son’s GCSE year, and I couldn’t risk moving during his exams.

I needed to get somewhere quickly.

When you desperately need to find a home, Rightmove searches are a lot less fun than when you don’t.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Renting as a single mum means I’m up against couples with two incomes – I don’t stand a chance