As a student vanishes, the family uses clues to piece together the final piece of a treasure hunt he spent years planning.

A STUDENT has vanished after completing the final piece of a two-year-long treasure hunt that his family is now using to locate him.

Hunter Lewis, 21, has been missing since setting out in a canoe from Trinidad Beach in Humboldt County, California, on December 30.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the aerospace engineering student was trying to hide one final piece of a complex treasure hunt he had spent over two years putting together for his family and friends when he vanished.

Hunter was most likely on his way to Flatiron Rock, a small island a few hundred yards off the coast, but never returned, according to his father, Corey Lewis, who believes he hit a rocky reef in the dangerous waters off the coast.

Mr Lewis said the family is now relying on those clues to locate Hunter.

“He’s that missing treasure,” his father said on Tuesday, adding that “at this point, it’s a recovery operation, not a rescue operation.”

“All I want to do now is find my son so I can bury him with his mother.”

Hunter’s wrecked canoe washed up on the beach, as was a gift from his father that sparked his interest in treasure hunting: a wooden cigar box.

“I gave it to Hunter, and he kept his small treasures and belongings in it, and he kept it with him and was hiding treasure in it,” his father explained.

“We discovered it on a beach.”

Hunter’s parents are now hoping that a 3-D printed heart-shaped key, which was the last clue he left behind before vanishing, will aid in the search for the student’s final resting place.

The key was left with a note stating that the treasure would be discovered “where his heart is” when held against the horizon from a specific location.

According to the New York Times, the key’s teeth are said to line up with the rocks surrounding Flatiron, with the key’s heart encircling the island itself.

Hunter and his girlfriends were in Humboldt County for winter break when they went on the ill-fated trip.

“On December 1st, we were out looking for different clues.

30] and we knew he was hiding the treasure,” Lewis Sr. told the New York Times.

“And he didn’t come back.”

Hunter’s father then notified authorities, prompting the US Coast Guard to launch a rescue mission, which is still underway.

Mr Lewis wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to his son that the search was far from over.

As recently as late Thursday, more than 2,900 people had joined the group and were assisting in the search for nearby trails and beaches.

