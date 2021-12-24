Christy Giles’ husband recounts the heartbreak of his first Christmas without her as a suspect in the model’s death appears in court.

Christy Giles’ husband recalls the heartbreak of his first Christmas without her as a suspect in the model’s death appears in court.

Model Christy Giles’ husband has revealed that if she hadn’t been murdered by masked men outside a hospital, they would have spent Christmas together in his homeland of South Africa.

After main suspect David Pearce appeared in court on Thursday, Jan Cilliers told The Sun exclusively that he and Christy were planning to travel together over the holidays so she could meet his family.

Last week, Pearce, a would-be movie producer and nightclub promoter, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Christy and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola.

After being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Pearce was accused of sexually assaulting four other women.

He will now spend Christmas in jail on (dollar)3.4 million bail after his arraignment was rescheduled for January 12.

Outside of court after the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano told reporters that he has not yet been charged in the Christy and Hilda case, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

Christy, 24, was discovered dead outside a Culver City hospital on November 13, while Hilda, 26, was discovered two hours later outside a West LA hospital and died two weeks later after being declared brain dead.

The women are thought to have died from drug overdoses, with Hilda’s toxicology report revealing that she had heroin in her system.

They were out on the town with three men when they left a warehouse party in East LA for an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills, but they never made it.

Their last known location was Pearce’s rented apartment in Beverly Hills.

Following Thursday’s hearing, Christy’s grieving husband told The Sun that her death had thrown his holiday plans into disarray.

Jan, 41, explained, “We had planned a trip to South Africa together for Christmas.”

“She was about to meet my family for the first time.”

“We intended to pay them a visit in Pretoria, then fly to Cape Town for a safari.”

“She intended to travel to the country where I grew up, but she never got to meet my family.”

“It’s especially painful that we weren’t able to go on our planned trip.”

Pearce is charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of raping an unconscious or sleeping person, and another count of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The incidents are said to have occurred in Los Angeles between 2010 and 2020.

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of…

In a nutshell, here is the most recent news from Infosurhoy.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy