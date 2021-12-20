As a tropical storm approaches, Hong Kong issues a cyclone watch.

As a tropical storm approaches Hong Kong, the city issues a cyclone warning.

The cyclone will pass closest to Hong Kong around midday Tuesday, and it ‘could affect us,’ according to the weather monitoring agency.

As a tropical storm approaches, Hong Kong issued a cyclone warning on Monday, advising residents to stay away from the coast and refrain from participating in water sports.

The No. 1 standby warning in the region has gone into effect, meaning that a tropical cyclone, which is currently centered within 800 kilometers (497 miles) of Hong Kong, could affect the area.

In the open sea, the weather monitoring agency also advised fishing vessels and low-power vessels to “seek shelter as soon as possible and be properly secured with moorings.”

Severe tropical storm Rai was “estimated to be about 480 kilometers (298 miles) south-southwest of Hong Kong,” according to information released by the observatory.

The storm is expected to move northeast at 22 kilometers per hour (13 miles per hour) across the northern part of the South China Sea, according to the report.

“On a local level, strong winds are blowing over offshore waters and high ground.

Rai is expected to approach the coast of Guangdong, according to current forecasts.

“Around noon tomorrow, it will be closest to Hong Kong, skirting within about 200 kilometers south of Hong Kong,” the agency said.