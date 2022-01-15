As a tsunami crashes into Tonga, sweeping through the streets, a huge volcano eruption can be seen from space.

The terrifying sight of a massive volcano erupting from space as a tsunami slams into Tonga, sweeping through the streets

A massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga, causing a terrifying tsunami.

After the “violent” eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, 2.7-foot waves swept through the streets of the Pacific nation, forcing locals to flee to higher ground.

After the eruption, which plunged the island of 105,000 people into darkness, there were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

Large waves crashing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings, was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The military of New Zealand said it was keeping an eye on the situation and was ready to help the country if needed.

The massive eruption, which lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash, and smoke several kilometers into the air, was captured on terrifying satellite images from space.

A tsunami warning was issued for all of Tonga, according to the Tonga Meteorological Services, because the island’s capital is only 65 kilometers north of the volcano.

Authorities in the neighboring island nations of Fiji and Samoa also issued urgent warnings, advising residents to stay away from the shoreline due to strong currents and dangerous waves.

The volcano’s explosion was the most recent in a series of spectacular eruptions.

A video of waves crashing ashore was posted to Twitter by one user.

“I can literally hear the volcano erupting, and it sounds pretty violent,” he said.

“It’s raining ash and tiny pebbles, and the sky is dark.”

Mere Taufa, a Tongan resident, said the eruption occurred as her family was preparing dinner, and her younger brother mistook bombs exploding nearby for bombs.

“My first instinct was to take cover under the table, grab my little sister, and scream at my parents and others in the house to do the same,” she told Stuff.co.nz in New Zealand.

Taufa claimed that the water was rushing into their home the next thing she knew.

“All you could hear were screams for safety, for everyone to get to higher ground,” she said.

Tonga’s King Tupou VI was reportedly evacuated from the Royal Palace in Nuku’alofa and transported to a villa away from the coast by a police convoy.

Scientists saw massive explosions, thunder, and lightning near the volcano after it began erupting early Friday, according to the Matangi Tonga news site.

Satellite images showed a three-mile wide plume of ash, steam, and gas rising 12 miles into the air, according to the site.

Officials in New Zealand, more than 1,400 miles away, warned that the eruption would cause storm surges.

Strong and unusual currents, as well as unpredictable shore surges, are expected in some parts of New Zealand, according to the National Emergency Management Agency…

