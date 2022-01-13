As a US showdown over Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations looms, Prince Andrew’s options become increasingly limited.

As a US showdown over Virginia Giuffre sexual assault allegations looms, Prince Andrew’s options become dwindle.

If the Duke of York sticks to his guns and fights the allegations all the way to trial, the public will be subjected to a litany of heinous accusations.

Prince Andrew has few options left in his sex assault lawsuit in the United States, short of locking himself in the Tower of London.

If Virginia Giuffre can prove her US residency and the Duke of York stays the course and fights the allegations all the way to trial, the public will hear all of the harrowing allegations about the three times she claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old.

She claims that late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to him.

All allegations against Prince Andrew are categorically denied.

Ms. Giuffre is likely to testify in person in New York City.

Prince Andrew would not be required to attend, but his absence would send a negative message to the jury.

The trial would last weeks and be covered extensively by the media all over the world, particularly in the United States, where the Royal Family is closely watched.

If the Duke loses, the civil case’s damages will be determined by the same jury, which could be worth millions of pounds.

For the Queen, 2022 will be annus horribilis 2.0, a reference to the year 1992, when three royal marriages fell apart and a fire destroyed Windsor Castle.

The noose will be tightened around Andrew’s neck even before the trial, which is tentatively scheduled for September.

By that time, he’ll have gone through the torturous discovery process, in which Ms Giuffre’s lawyers demand highly personal documents from him, such as medical records to back up his claim that he can’t sweat, and which he claims proves he never went out dancing with her in London in 2001.

The Duke will also be deposed by David Boies, one of America’s most feared lawyers, and Sigrid McCawley, a managing partner of their law firm Boies Schiller Flexner.

If Prince Andrew refuses, Ms Giuffre’s lawyers can seek a default judgment against him, which would mean he would lose the case if granted.

It’s also possible that a refusal means that.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

