As a winter storm blankets the East Coast, Buffalo reports 4 inches of snow per hour.

As a winter storm blankets parts of the East Coast, Buffalo reports 4 inches of snow per hour.

NEW YORK — A dangerous winter storm brought heavy snow, strong thunderstorms, and strong winds to the northeastern United States on Monday.

Through Tuesday morning, a foot of snow was forecast for parts of New England, New York state, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with nearly 75,000 customers without power in the region as of Monday morning.

Snow was falling quickly, according to forecasters in Buffalo, New York.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo tweeted overnight, “WOW! (Latest) snow measurement at 1 AM was 4.6 inches in the last hour at the Buffalo Airport!”

“And add another four inches in the last hour, ending at two a.m., for a total of 10.2 inches since late Sunday evening.”

The heaviest snowfall, which was accumulating at higher elevations in western Massachusetts, eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of New England, was spared New York City and Boston.

Early Monday, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for New York City, and high winds made travel dangerous throughout the region.

“We’ve had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina, all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

According to Chenard, the highest snowfall accumulations have been over a foot in the North Carolina mountains.

“It’s warmed up in the bigger cities — New York, Boston — and it’s raining there,” he said.

Wind gusts in the major city could reach 45 mph, while on Long Island they could reach 60 mph, according to forecasters.

A fire in coastal Salisbury, Massachusetts, was spread by howling winds early Monday, destroying a motel and two other structures.

For much of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, the main threats were sleet and rain.

Overnight, snow showers gave way to rain showers.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are expected, according to NWS meteorologists in Boston.

In January 2022, snow falls in central Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, a large winter system brought similar conditions to the Southeast.

Several states reported several inches of snow, and two people died in North Carolina on Sunday when their car went off the road and into trees.

