As a woman, 20, suspected of being the mother, is arrested, a newborn baby boy is discovered dumped in the plane toilet BIN.

A NEWBORN baby boy was discovered dumped in a plane toilet bin by shocked airport employees.

In connection with the incident, a 20-year-old passenger from Madagascar was detained. She is suspected of giving birth on the flight to Mauritius.

The baby was discovered abandoned in the plane’s bin after landing on New Year’s Day at Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

The shocking discovery was made by airport officers while sweeping the plane as part of a routine customs check.

They rushed the baby to a public hospital, where he was treated while staff looked for his mother.

According to the BBC, the woman suspected of giving birth initially denied that the baby boy was hers.

She was, however, compelled to undergo a medical examination, which revealed she had recently given birth.

The Malagasy national is said to have arrived on a two-year work permit in Mauritius.

At the hospital, she was put under police surveillance.

Despite the incident, both she and the baby are said to be ‘doing fine.’

Following her release from the hospital, the 20-year-old will be questioned and charged with abandoning a newborn.

It comes after a pregnant passenger gave birth on a flight to Honolulu, Hawaii, in May of last year.

On TikTok, passenger Julia Hansen shared footage from inside the plane showing the moments after Utah woman Lavinia Mounga gave birth.

On the flight from Salt Lake City, passengers can hear the cries of a newborn baby as the new mother’s fellow passengers applaud.

Because she “didn’t know” she was pregnant, Hansen claimed the woman was allowed to travel in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Lani Bamfield Kansas City, a nurse onboard, confirmed the delivery of a 26-27 weeker in the airplane bathroom in a Facebook status.

“We were able to make it THREE HOURS before we could finally land in the middle of the ocean with three NICU nurses, a Physicians assistant, and a family medicine doctor,” she wrote.

“It was clear that God was with us up there.”

Mounga named her newborn Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga, and both mother and baby were taken to a Honolulu hospital in good health when they arrived.

Ethan Magalei, who is overjoyed at the arrival of their “miracle,” expressed his gratitude to everyone who assisted with the birth and expressed his desire to be the “best dad.”