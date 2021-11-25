As Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were found guilty, his mother sobbed and said she never gave up hope that they would face justice.

As Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were found guilty, his mother sobbed and said she never gave up hope that they would be brought to justice.

Following the death of the 25-year-old last year, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their accomplice William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, 52, may now face life in prison.

When the first guilty charge was read, the courtroom erupted in cheers, and the judge was forced to temporarily halt proceedings.

Protesters chanted Arbery’s name and waved flags outside the courthouse to celebrate the decision.

When a video of his death at the hands of the three men went viral months later as the case went to court, it sparked outrage across the country.

Many drew parallels to the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, admitted that the family had waited a long time for justice, noting that the trio was only arrested after the video went viral.

However, she described the conviction of her son’s killers – 20 months after his death – as “huge.”

She exclaimed, “My prayers have been answered.”

“We were 74 days without an arrest early in the case, in 2020.”

“After a long trial, we were finally able to bring Ahmaud’s case to a conclusion.

“Today was a fantastic day.”

Gregory, 65, and Travis, 35, McMichael confronted the 25-year-old while jogging through Brushwick, Georgia, claiming he was a suspect in a series of alleged local break-ins.

The McMichaels allegedly followed him in their white pickup truck, armed with a pistol and shotgun, to make a “citizen’s arrest.”

Later, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, joined them in their pursuit and recorded it on video.

According to authorities, after exiting the truck, the younger McMichael fatally shot Arbery three times and later claimed self-defense, claiming that Arbery grabbed his gun and refused his order to get on the ground.

The first shot was believed to have been to Arbery’s chest, the second to his hand, and the third to his chest before he collapsed.

After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local cops, months after Arbery was fatally shot, the video of his death went viral, leading to the trio’s arrests.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty…

