As airlines deal with COVID-related staffing shortages, more flights will be delayed over the holidays.

As airlines deal with COVID-related staffing shortages, more flights will be delayed this Christmas.

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Saturday due to COVID-19-related staffing issues, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

888 flights entering, leaving, or within the United States were canceled on Saturday, up from 690 on Friday, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

On Sunday, about 200 more flights have already been canceled.

FlightAware does not provide any information about why flights are canceled.

On Friday, Delta, United, and JetBlue all said the omicron variant was causing staffing issues, which resulted in flight cancellations.

Staffing shortages are still causing cancellations, according to United spokesperson Maddie King, and it’s unclear when normal service will resume.

“The impact of omicron on staffing was unexpected,” she said.

Delta and JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled over 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.

According to FlightAware, American Airlines canceled 90 flights on Saturday, or roughly 3% of its schedule.

The cancellations were due to “COVID-related sick calls,” according to American spokesperson Derek Walls, who said the airline notified customers on Friday.

Due to COVID-related staffing issues, European and Australian airlines have canceled holiday flights.

Flight cancellations and delays caused by staffing shortages have been a recurring issue for the US airline industry this year.

When air travel collapsed in 2020, airlines encouraged employees to quit, and they were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.

Countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines to help with staffing shortages by allowing people to return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is among those who have urged the Biden administration to follow suit, or risk further travel disruptions.

The US shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only on Thursday.

