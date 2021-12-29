As ambulances race to the scene of a freon leak at a Costco in Hazlet, New Jersey, 20 employees are sick.

At 6.45 a.m. on Wednesday, officials rushed to the Hazlet, New Jersey, store to try to ventilate it and delay its opening.

A third call came in three hours later, reporting that about 20 employees were experiencing headaches and nausea.

When authorities arrived and dispatched up to 20 ambulances, the employees were outside.

At least four patients were admitted to the hospital, but there was no evidence that any of them had been seriously injured.

The store had not yet reopened as of the time of reporting.

Freon is a gas used in air conditioners as a refrigerant.

“We thank all of our public safety partners for their quick response to this situation,” Hazlet police said, “and wish all staff affected a speedy recovery.”