As Americans usher in the year 2022, New Year’s Eve 2021 celebrations take place across the country, with 15,000 revelers filling Times Square.

To mark the end of a difficult year, the United Kingdom welcomed in 2022 with a spectacular fireworks and pyrotechnics display that lit up London’s famous spots.

The midnight fireworks “show” took a tour of London, culminating in a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne performed by the West End musical choir.

Friday’s spectacular display was fueled by lights, drones, and fireworks as it commemorated the year’s most significant events in the United Kingdom.

We’ve been bringing you live updates from celebrations all over the world, from Sydney and Beijing fireworks to parties in London, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and everywhere in between.

New Year’s Eve is observed in London.

On December 31, 2021, a large crowd gathers to celebrate and party near the London Eye in London, United Kingdom.

The atmosphere in Edinburgh

On December 31, 2021, Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland is seen deserted.

In Scotland, only 500 people are allowed to attend outdoor events with a one-metre physical separation, which means the traditional Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations have been canceled.

On Boxing Day, the rule-of-six was reinstated in regulated establishments such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, and theatres, along with the closure of nightclubs.

The government in England has not taken any new measures.

New York City is on the clock.

As the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the hourly countdown can be seen during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will continue, albeit with a smaller crowd.

The people of Paris rejoice.

Despite a worldwide increase in Covid cases, Parisians celebrated the New Year on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

Parisian New Year

After ringing in the New Year at midnight, a couple is seen kissing on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue.

While Europe has already welcomed the New Year, the Americas are still in the year 2021.

Big Ben announces the passing of the hours.

A few fireworks are set off minutes after Big Ben strikes 12 o’clock in London, United Kingdom on January 1, 2022.

Over the holiday season, the countries that make up the United Kingdom have different covid measures in place.

Overlooking the Thames on New Year’s Day

