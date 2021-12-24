As an alternative to the traditional Christmas dinner, Glasgow goes insane for Irn-Bru ham.

As an alternative to the traditional Christmas dinner, Glasgow goes bonkers for Irn-Bru ham.

A new Glasgow-inspired cooking trend has popped up out of nowhere, and we’re salivating at the prospect of trying it out.

The latest craze entails boiling a ham joint in Irn-Bru, of all things, to create a delectable Irn-Bru glazed ham.

The trick, according to reports, is to use glass bottles of Irn-Bru’s 1901 full sugar recipe, rather than regular Irn-Bru, to get the sweetest taste possible.

According to Twitter, some people will be serving it instead of turkey for Christmas dinner, and many of them may have been inspired to make it after seeing it on a TV cooking show.

“Let’s give it a go then shall we,” one person captioned a photo of a ham joint bubbling away in a slow cooker.

I saw it on TV a few weeks ago… I’ll report back on whether Irn-Bru tastes as good in boiled ham as it does after a night out.”

“My brother and his wife have been living in Glasgow for quite a few years now,” another captioned before and after pictures of cooking it.

But it’s only now that I can say they’ve gone native: they’ve made their Christmas ham by first boiling it in Irn-Bru! I’ve got to admit, it looks oddly appealing, and I’d be interested to try it.”

Tommy Begg-Mann’s amazing-looking dish, which was glazed in honey mustard, was even retweeted by Irn-Bru back in October.

“Boiled ham in Irn-Bru and then glazed in honey mustard,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s incredible!

Comfort food is exactly what you need on a night like this.

“Wham bam BRU glazed ham,” Irn-Bru adds.

Glasgow, what’s your take on it? Would you try it?