As an Arctic blast sweeps Britain, the Met Office has issued warnings for SNOW, as well as ‘floods, lightning, and power cuts.’

As an Arctic blast sweeps Britain, the Met Office has issued warnings for SNOW, as well as ‘floods, lightning, and power outages.’

The return of a proper winter, according to NETWEATHER forecaster Nick Finnis, will be felt in the UK.

“There’s a cold shock on the way,” he said (hashtag).

“Cold Arctic air is expected to spread south across the entire country on Tuesday.”

“The westerly flow will be sourced from a very cold North-east Canada, and it will most likely be cold enough for wintry showers, particularly over higher ground,” he added.

In addition, Met Office Chief Forecaster Steve Ramsdale has stated that “notably colder weather will be coming into the north from early on Monday.”

“This colder air will push southwards into Tuesday, bringing wintry showers and frosts.”

As a result of this change, wind and snow warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland.”

Failure to turn on your car lights while driving can result in a fine of up to £1,000 in fines.

Check that they’re all in working order before you leave, and turn them on if you need to get out to clear snow.

Remember to turn off your fog lights when visibility improves so they don’t blind other drivers or obscure your brake lights.

The AA’s head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, has some sound advice for drivers.

He advised drivers to drive slowly and leave plenty of room for the car in front of them in case they skid off the road.

And, with motorways expected to be busier than ever as Brits rush to celebrate Christmas with their families for the first time in two years, staying safe is critical.

Here are some of Jack’s best advice:

Britain is about to ‘pay for’ the mild start to 2022, according to Jim Dale, a meteorologist for British Weather Services.

“The unusually mild weather will not last, and we will pay the price as we return to a wintry situation,” he said.

“It’s going to get noticeably colder, with the possibility of more snow.”

Winter is far from over, and a taste of proper winter may be on the way.”

“We’ve now passed the peak of the current spell’s high temperatures over the UK,” said Steve Ramsdale, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office.

“While temperatures are expected to remain mild for the remainder of the weekend, we are seeing a downward trend in temperatures, with notably colder weather expected to arrive in the north early on Monday.”

“This colder air is expected to move southward into Tuesday, bringing wintry showers and frosts with it.”

Warnings of wind and snow have been issued…

