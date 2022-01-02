As an Arctic blast sweeps Britain, the Met Office has issued warnings for SNOW, as well as ‘floods, lightning, and power outages.’

The return of a proper winter, according to NETWEATHER forecaster Nick Finnis, will be felt in the UK.

“There’s a cold shock on the way,” (hashtag) said.

“Cold Arctic air is expected to spread south across the country on Tuesday.”

“The westerly flow will be sourced from a very cold North-east Canada, and it will most likely be cold enough for wintry showers, particularly over higher ground,” he continued.

In addition, Met Office Chief Forecaster Steve Ramsdale has stated that “notably colder weather will be coming into the north from early on Monday.”

“This colder air will push southwards into Tuesday, bringing wintry showers and frosts.”

As a result of this change, wind and snow warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland.”

Bookmakers are hedging their bets on a major weather change, with Ladbrokes now offering 21 on the coldest January ever, down from 52.

The Met Office predicts that wintry weather will return tomorrow.

“Rain and hill snow edging south across northern UK, frequent wintry showers following across northern Scotland,” the weather service says in a summary.

“Southern showers and sunny intervals, showers easing, rain in far south later.”

The average temperature in December and January is usually around 7C or 8C, according to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind blowing across the country.

Higher temperatures are usually localized, but in December, “plenty of places” saw highs of 15 degrees Celsius.

However, he warned that temperatures could plummet in January as a result of an Arctic blast expected to hit the region next week.

“Frequent snow showers and gusts to severe gale force are expected,” the Met Office warns, “leading to travel disruption, particularly for higher routes.”

“There is something much more wintery on the way as we head into January,” Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said.

“We expect northerly winds to return in the coming days, following a very mild start to the month.”

“Overall, the month appears to be serving up something far more wintry than we…

