As an ex-Army leader is exposed, anti-vaxxers practice smashing through police lines in terrifying kick-boxing drills.

In terrifying kick-boxing drills, anti-vaxxers practice smashing through police lines as an ex-Army general is exposed.

THOUSANDS of anti-vaxxers were caught practicing smashing through police lines this weekend, with an ex-army sergeant putting them through their paces.

On Saturday, 200 Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) supporters reportedly gathered at Chasewater Country Park in Staffordshire for the combat-style training camp.

As ex-Royal Fusilier Danny Glass gave them terrifying kick-boxing drills, the men and women were told they needed to target “vaccine centres, schools, councils, and local directors of public health.”

It comes after a slew of studies that show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Three rows of five men were said to have linked arms at one point to practice breaking through police lines.

“Pretend I’m WPC Doris just out of Hendon [police college]and march towards me,” Glass, 46, said, wearing a green Royal Irish Regiment beret.

“You look pretty intimidating,” he continued, “I’m pretty sure I would have wet myself.”

Following that, he is said to have led the group through boxing and kickboxing drills, as well as a tug-of-war.

A woman named Sam is said to have told the crowd that Covid vaccines killed people at one point.

“We are going to be arresting police officers for failing to uphold their common-law oath,” she yelled.

“We need to focus on vaccine centers, schools, councils, and local public health directors… we’re doing this for our kids.”

Vaccination clinics, schools, city councils, and local public health directors must all be targeted…

“We’re taking it to the Old Bill,” Glass, who reportedly belongs to a secret band of ex-Army veterans plotting a campaign of chaos, said to end the session.

It will not be for the faint of heart.”

On Telegram, an encrypted social media app, AMA has 7,000 followers.

However, Glass, of Angmering, West Sussex, is linked to Veterans With Purpose, a group whose founder has reportedly spoken of “arresting” MPs and other public figures and locking them up in cages.

Last year, the group was formed from the remnants of Veterans 4 Freedom, which disbanded after it was revealed that it was planning to attack vaccine centers and staff.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the AMA did not intend to incite…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.