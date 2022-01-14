As Andrew’s accuser attempts to unseal secret Epstein and Maxwell docs, Clinton, Trump, and the’mystery PM’ could face public humiliation.

As Andrew’s accuser attempts to unseal secret Epstein and Maxwell docs, Clinton, Trump, and the’mystery PM’ could be humiliated.

In a new court bid by Prince Andrew’s accuser to unseal secret documents, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, a mystery Prime Minister, and other wealthy and famous people could face humiliation.

Virginia Roberts is attempting to unmask eight high-profile “John Does” by releasing a new dossier containing “vast swaths” of information about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Eight unnamed men – numbered 17, 53, 54, 55, 56, 73, 93, and 151 – who could be unmasked are listed in the classified documents.

The men’s identities are unknown, and the sealed documents make no mention of them being accused of wrongdoing.

The civil defamation case between Virginia and Maxwell was settled on the basis of confidentiality, but hundreds of pages of documents have slowly been released over the last few years.

Who are these Joe Dos, what are their ties to Epstein, and what else could be revealed in the documents?

In other unsealed documents from the case, Virginia described seeing Clinton on Epstein’s island and referred to Trump as Epstein’s “friend.”

Neither former president has been charged with any wrongdoing because of their ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

In addition, she was trafficked to a “Prime Minister,” “foreign presidents,” and “many other powerful men,” according to previously released documents from the same case.

It’s unclear from which country the rumored mystery PM hails.

Virginia also made specific allegations that she was trafficked to Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s lawyer, model scout Jean Luc Brunel, billionaire Glenn Dublin, former US Senator George Mitchell, and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, all of which the men deny.

Anyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell will face embarrassment if more names are released in the latest document dump because of their toxicity due to the horrific nature of the crimes.

The sex trafficking victim also discusses her claims against Prince Andrew, which are being heard in a separate lawsuit that was approved this week.

Roberts claims she was forced to have sex with “many other powerful men, including numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders,” according to an unsealed file written by US District Judge Robert Sweet.

Several high-profile names, including Trump, Clinton, and Andrew, were dropped during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, violinist Itzhak Perlman, and US Senators John Glenn and George Mitchell are among those named.

Once again, no one has ever been accused of wrongdoing, demonstrating Epstein and Maxwell’s insidiously woven web of the wealthy and powerful.

The fact that…

