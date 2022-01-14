As a’real’ reviewer, you’ll get paid to watch movies and eat snacks.

FandomSpot.com is looking for someone to watch and review movies for £50 per hour, with a focus on what ‘everyday’ moviegoers look for in blockbusters.

There will be snacks involved!

Are you a movie buff?

Is it your favorite thing to do after you’ve seen the latest blockbuster to go online and read the reviews?

Then you might be a good fit for this new position.

FandomSpot.com, a new platform for fandoms and movie fans, is looking for a new ‘Movie Reviewer’ who will be paid £50 per hour to watch movies and eat snacks.

The site is looking for a regular movie fan with no relevant professional experience to review and create content for upcoming films.

The reason, according to the executives, is to ensure that their new film content is relatable, engaging, and accessible to others who simply enjoy movies.

The position is freelance and will require some travel as mainstream films return to theaters.

It’s even possible that you’ll be able to attend film premieres!

Depending on weekly cinema schedules, the successful candidate will be required to watch one to three new releases as well as three straight-to-streaming movies each week.

They’ll get their pay plus a £200 monthly allowance for snacks and travel expenses in exchange – not bad!

FandomSpot.com is requesting that the newly-appointed Movie Reviewer write at least 500-1000 words about each film, with a focus on what ‘everyday’ moviegoers look for in a film.

The deadline for applications is January 28, 2022, with the position expected to be filled in February.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a strong command of the English language, and have a reliable internet connection.

Although professional writing or reviewing experience is not required, applicants must demonstrate proficiency in written English and a passion for all things cinema.

“Here at FandomSpot.com, we are committed to ensuring that community and accessibility runs through everything we do,” FandomSpot.com’s Alyssa Celatti said.

“We’re passionate about bringing people together to share their passions and fandoms.”

“That’s why we’re looking for someone who can assist us in writing movie reviews that are both understandable and enjoyable.”

