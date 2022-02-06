As a’shooter kills his family in a murder suicide’ and injures three others, a child is among the five people killed.

A CHILD is one of five people killed after a suspect shot and killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

Overnight, police responded to multiple locations near Corsicana, Texas, with the suspect believed to be related to the victims.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that the first shooting occurred just after midnight local time in the 2900 block of W Second Avenue.

According to Johnson, a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police were dispatched to a second location in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana, shortly afterward.

Police discovered a man and a child who had been shot and killed in this area.

The suspect’s vehicle was then tracked using GPS, according to Johnson.

The vehicle’s engine was turned off by police using a vehicle monitoring service.

According to CBS DFW, authorities surrounded the suspect’s vehicle as it slowly came to a stop south of Roane Road on FM-1129.

“Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle as it came to a complete stop off the road, finding the driver critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun.

The suspect was treated on the scene before being taken to Navarro Regional Hospital by ambulance.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

Three more people were found with gunshot wounds, two in Corsicana and one in Frost.

They were reportedly taken to a trauma center in the Dallas area.

We don’t have any more information about their circumstances.

The injured and deceased have yet to be identified publicly.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department, Corsicana police and SWAT teams, and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the response.

The cause of the shootings is still being investigated by police.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.