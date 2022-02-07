As Australia opens up, the latest travel restrictions for the UK’s top ten overseas holiday hotspots have been announced.

In early 2022, everything British tourists need to know about visiting Spain, the United States, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Turkey.

For the first time in nearly two years, tourists who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit Australia.

The reopening of the border on February 21 represents a significant shift in border policy from one of the UK’s most popular overseas travel destinations.

But what restrictions do the rest of our top ten holiday hotspots have in place right now?

Spain, the United States, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Turkey are likely to be the most popular destinations in 2022, according to ABTA research.

According to Our World in Data, here are the most recent entry requirements and coronavirus reproduction (R) values for each country.

Although no countries are currently on the UK government’s Covid red list, travelers are still advised to check the Foreign Office’s overseas advice before booking international travel.

Tourists from the United Kingdom over the age of 12 must show valid proof of vaccination at least 14 days before arriving in Spain.

Unless they are exempt, unvaccinated people are currently denied entry.

There is no requirement to quarantine or take a test, but some passengers may be subjected to additional screenings up to 48 hours prior to departure or upon arrival.

Everyone traveling by air or sea, including children, must complete and sign an online Health Control Form.

Value of Covid reproduction (R): 0.82

Tourists from the United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated can enter the United States with a valid visa or an ESTA visa waiver.

People who have not been vaccinated are currently denied entry unless they are exempt.

Passengers must provide contact information and a negative Covid test taken no more than one day before departure.

Although quarantine is not required upon arrival, it is recommended that travelers take a test within 3-5 days.

Reproduction (R) value of Covid: 0.61

Tourists from the United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated and over the age of 12 can enter France if they present a negative test taken within 48 hours of their departure.

Unvaccinated people can enter France if they have a valid reason for traveling, take a test, provide contact information, and self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

