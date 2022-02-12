As Biden meets with Putin for crisis talks, Russia is’set to invade Ukraine in DAYS’ and the US Embassy in Kiev will be evacuated.

As Biden holds crisis talks with Putin, Russia is’set to invade Ukraine in DAYS’ and the US Embassy in Kiev will be evacuated.

The US embassy in Kiev is set to be evacuated amid fears that Russia may invade Ukraine in the coming days.

According to the Associated Press, the US State Department is expected to announce on Saturday that all American embassy staff in Kiev will be required to leave the country.

According to the news organization, some US diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near NATO ally Poland’s border, in order for the US to maintain a diplomatic presence there.

Amid fears of a Russian invasion, the US previously advised embassy workers’ families to leave.

On Friday, the Biden Administration launched emergency diplomatic efforts, warning that Russia could invade at any time.

President Joe Biden has urged Americans to leave Ukraine, claiming that if Russia attacks the country, no US personnel will be sent in to retrieve them.

On Saturday, Biden is expected to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the crisis.

The Pentagon announced that 3,000 combat troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, would be sent to Poland to join 1,700 others already stationed there.

According to the Associated Press, the move demonstrates America’s commitment to NATO allies concerned about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

Russia has been stationing military forces near the Ukraine border, and Biden believes President Vladimir Putin will give the green light to an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

The White House issued a statement on Thursday warning Americans that “in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine, the US government will not be able to evacuate US citizens.”

Biden stated that the US military would not intervene in the Ukraine conflict, but he did threaten economic sanctions if Russia invaded the country.

There will be more to come…

