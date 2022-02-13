As Biden warns Putin of the ‘rapid and severe costs’ of invasion, Russia deploys a fleet of attack helicopters to Ukraine’s border.

As Biden warns Putin of the’swift and severe costs’ of invasion, Russia deploys a fleet of attack helicopters to the Ukraine border.

RUSSIA has dispatched a fleet of attack helicopters to its Ukrainian border, heightening fears of an invasion.

Following reports that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor within days, Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe costs.”

According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, new intelligence indicates that Russia will invade Ukraine on February 16th.

According to the report, information received by the Secret Service, the CIA, and other intelligence agencies has gone so far as to outline the routes that individual Russian units will take, as well as the roles they will play.

In one of the most ominous invasion signs yet seen, video captured choppers massing in the western Belgorod region, just 19 miles from Ukraine.

When Moscow intervened in the Donbas and annexed Crimea in 2014, similar aircraft were seen at the same location.

Surprising footage shows Ka-52 Alligators, Mi-8s, and Mi-24 military attack helicopters in action across western Russia.

They’ve been spotted in Belgorod, the Nizhny Novgorod region, Tver, Ulyanovsk, and Yaroslavl, with suspicions that they’re being transported to the Ukraine conflict zone.

With 130,000 troops on the border, a bloody conflict still looms after a crucial phone call between the two presidents ended in a deadlock.

The leaders spoke for one hour and two minutes, but no substantive progress was made amid intelligence reports that Putin will launch a bombing campaign and ground invasion on Wednesday.

“President Biden was clear that, if Russia conducts another invasion of Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” the White House said later.

“President Biden reiterated that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in widespread human suffering and weaken Russia’s position.”

The US president said he was ready to engage in diplomacy while also being “equally prepared for other scenarios,” leaving the door open to further discussions.

Before announcing its next steps, the Kremlin said it would review the US and Nato responses to its proposals for security guarantees.

The Russian president has made the seemingly impossible demand that Ukraine be denied membership in the NATO alliance.

Yury Ushakov, a Putin aide, accused the US of “artificially whipping up hysteria around an alleged Russian invasion plan, even providing invasion dates”

“Conditions are being created for the Ukrainian armed forces to take provocative actions amid accusations of an ‘invasion,'” he added.

“Attempts have been made for months to raise tensions around our troops’ movement,” Ushakov continued.

