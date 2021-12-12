As Boris Johnson announces the Omicron plan, the army will deliver Covid-19 booster vaccines around the clock.

‘There is a tidal wave of Omicron coming,’ Boris Johnson said.

Boris Johnson has announced that the army will assist in delivering an emergency rollout of booster vaccinations around the clock until New Year’s Day to help protect all UK adults from the “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant.

In the face of official estimates that the new strain could cause up to one million infections per day by the end of the month if Plan B measures are not implemented, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a somber address to the nation, warning of an “emergency in our battle with the new variant.”

The NHS risks being overwhelmed by hospital admissions if the rollout – dubbed Omicron Emergency Boost – is not accelerated, according to Mr Johnson.

He called the effort “unlike anything we’ve done before in the vaccination program,” with a new goal of providing a booster to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of the month.

Out of a total of 45 million people, more than 23 million have received the booster shot, implying that one million additional doses must be administered every day, more than double the current rate.

Following emergency Cobra talks between leaders on Friday, the plan will be implemented across all four UK nations.

The emergency plan was put in place after evidence from the UK Health Security Agency on Friday revealed that two doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were insufficient to protect against symptomatic Omicron infection, with the Pfizer vaccine’s protection reduced to 40%.

Pfizer’s booster doses restore 75 percent protection, indicating that the top-up dose is required to prevent infections.

According to the UKHSA, infections – which are more common than confirmed cases – could reach one million per day by the end of the month if people do not follow Plan B and continue as usual.

Mr Johnson said the booster vaccination effort would include 42 military planning teams across the country, as well as additional vaccine sites and mobile units. Clinic hours would also be extended to seven days a week, with more appointments available early in the morning, late at night, and on weekends, according to Mr Johnson.

Thousands more volunteers will be vaccinating.

