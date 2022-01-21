As Boris Johnson battles a leadership crisis, the white paper could be delayed even more.

As Boris Johnson battles a leadership crisis, the white paper on levelling up could be delayed even more.

Boris Johnson’s long-awaited Levelling Up White Paper is expected to be delayed further as the Prime Minister fights to keep power, according to my sources.

No10 had hoped to release the blueprint for implementing Mr Johnson’s flagship policy by the end of this month, but due to an increase in Covid cases caused by Omicron, this was pushed back to the first week of February.

However, as Downing Street struggles to deal with the ongoing leadership crisis, I’ve been told that the proposals may face further delays and are unlikely to be released until mid-February.

The white paper was supposed to be released before Christmas, but the plans were put on hold while the government dealt with the Omicron crisis.

The amount of funding for the policies is still being negotiated by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove with the Treasury, but it is understood that the experienced Cabinet member is unlikely to receive any new money for his plans.

According to sources close to the Treasury, the leveling up agenda is viewed as a “luxury” for the government right now, as it deals with more “existential” issues like the cost of living crisis, which includes rising inflation and soaring energy prices.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, was warned earlier this month that if he did not demonstrate that he was delivering on his levelling up agenda, he would be “punished” at the polls.

Despite serious doubts about whether the Prime Minister will lead the Conservatives into the next election, Mayor of Teeside Ben Houchen is pressuring him to “redouble and refocus the government’s work to level up the United Kingdom.”

The white paper has been distributed to other departments for approval.

It’s expected to include a mix of broad-brush proposals to improve housing, planning, and infrastructure in provincial towns and cities, as well as more “retail offers,” such as a focus on revitalizing the high street.

A major devolution of power is expected to be at the heart of the plans, with more local mayors being created and every region of the country having its own elected local leader with powers similar to that of the Mayor of.

