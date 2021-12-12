As Boris Johnson clings to power, the Tories are facing a slew of allegations of rule-breaking Christmas parties.

As Boris Johnson clings to power, the Conservatives are facing a slew of allegations of rule-breaking Christmas parties.

More information about a series of government gatherings planned for the end of 2020 is becoming available, while the rest of the country remains under lockdown restrictions.

As more details about the Government’s festivities emerge, the parties are becoming more numerous, despite the fact that the rest of the country followed coronavirus restrictions last year.

In late 2020, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case led an investigation into three gatherings.

Allegra Stratton, a former Downing Street aide, has resigned after video emerged of her at a mock press briefing joking about a Christmas party.

And as more allegations surface, Boris Johnson’s grip on power appears to be slipping.

More get-togethers by government employees have now been revealed in the run-up to Christmas last year, when the public was required to follow coronavirus restrictions prohibiting socializing indoors.

Paymaster General Michael Ellis said the investigation, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, would look into alleged gatherings on November 27 and 18, as well as one on December 10 at the Department of Education.

Conservative MP Steve Baker has stated that the government can no longer afford to be “constantly mired in headlines of this nature.”

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie allegedly held a party at their Downing Street flat to celebrate his departure, according to former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

Mrs Johnson, he claims, planned the get-together with friends because she disliked him.

This has been dismissed as “total nonsense” by her.

On the same day, the Prime Minister delivered an impromptu speech to staff at former Director of Communications Lee Cain’s farewell party.

Staff were said to have had drinks at their desks, but there was no formal farewell party.

Both incidents would have occurred during England’s second national lockdown, which went into effect on November 5th.

Treasury staff working on the Autumn Spending Review are said to have had a party at the office on November 25.

The drinks were attended by approximately two dozen civil servants, according to the Times.

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues, as well as pubs, bars, and restaurants, were all closed at the same time, and people were advised to stay at home except for specific reasons such as.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

