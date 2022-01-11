As Boris Johnson fights for his future, there are five key questions about Downing Street parties that need to be answered.

Sue Gray of the Cabinet Office is currently investigating the details of the gatherings to see if they violated the lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister has always maintained that he was unaware of any alleged Christmas parties held in the home where he lives and works, implying that if they did occur, he was not personally involved.

However, eyewitnesses such as Dominic Cummings claim that Mr Johnson did attend the drinks on May 20, 2020, which would negate his previous excuse.

In theory, the Prime Minister has complete control over No 10, which is structured differently than other government departments and serves as the leader’s personal office.

It’s possible that Martin Reynolds, one of the government’s highest-ranking civil servants, was given delegated authority to hold events there without his boss’s permission, but Downing Street spokespeople have so far refused to confirm this.

It was illegal in England at the time of the drinks party for groups of more than two people from different households to meet indoors or outdoors unless there was an emergency.

Work could be the only plausible explanation in this case, but it’s unclear why employees would need to gather in the garden with alcohol to do their jobs.

Since late November, the media, primarily ITV News and the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror, has published a series of revelations about alleged parties.

One or more Downing Street insiders (or former insiders) are clearly plotting to undermine the government, but their identities have remained a closely guarded secret.

Mr. Cummings is eager to depose the Prime Minister and has shared some party information, but he is unlikely to be the source of the media leaks.

Allegra Stratton, Mr Johnson’s former spokeswoman, has already resigned, and Mr Reynolds appears to be on the verge of losing his job, despite Downing Street’s assurances that the PM has “full confidence” in him.

Other civil servants may face more disciplinary action, which would be overseen by senior mandarins.

However, if the Prime Minister is found to have broken the rules, there is no authority that can act against him unless Conservative MPs call for a vote of no confidence in him.

