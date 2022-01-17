As Boris Johnson scrambles to save his career, Tory MPs say Operation Red Meat ‘is fooling nobody.’

As Boris Johnson tries to save his career, Tory MPs claim that Operation Red Meat is ‘fooling nobody.’

Conservatives claim they are receiving a flood of angry emails from constituents, and that their plans for a slew of populist policies are doing little to alleviate their concerns.

After warning constituents were furious over the handling of the Downing Street party scandal, senior Conservatives raised serious doubts about Boris Johnson’s ability to lead the party into the next election.

Conservative MPs said they received a barrage of emails from angry voters over the weekend in response to Prime Minister David Cameron’s admission that he attended a “bring your own booze” party during the first lockdown.

Following Mr Johnson’s apology in the Commons last week, science minister George Freeman openly questioned his leadership, indicating a deepening malaise within the Conservative Party.

Mr Freeman wrote in a letter to a constituent that reports of a “boozy party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral” are “of a different order and deeply shocking.”

“People in positions of responsibility must take, and should not seek to avoid, public responsibility or accountability,” he said, pointing the finger at the Prime Minister.

This includes being in charge of the government’s culture.

Senior backbenchers also predicted that Mr Johnson’s plan, dubbed Operation Red Meat, to announce a slew of populist policies to boost his poll numbers would fail.

The Downing Street party scandal, according to one disgruntled former Tory minister, has outraged the public more than Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip to Barnard Castle.

“This weekend, I received over 500 emails,” the MP stated.

“And no one in my constituency is fooled by this ‘dead cat’ stuff [a reference to No10’s Operation Red Meat].”

I was told that another former minister had received 460 emails.

“People are saying ‘We made sacrifices,’ and one lady sent me a link to her daughter’s wedding invitation, which they had to cancel.”

“A friend’s mother died, and her sister lived in another state and was unable to attend the funeral.”

“Everyone is irritated by that.”

It’s all a little depressing,” said the source.

It came as Steve Baker, the former leader of the influential European Research Group, went on the record to express his concerns about the Prime Minister’s future in Number 10.

When asked if he thought Mr Johnson would be the next president, he said yes.

