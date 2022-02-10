As Boris Johnson visits Poland, Liz Truss tells Russia that an invasion would have “massive consequences.”

As Boris Johnson visits Poland, Liz Truss warns Russia that an invasion would result in “massive consequences.”

In the midst of increased fears of an attack, the Foreign Secretary warned Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that an incursion would be “disastrous.”

The Foreign Secretary has told her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have “massive consequences and severe costs.”

Liz Truss used a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Moscow to urge the country to drop “Cold War rhetoric” and avoid war.

It comes as diplomatic activity to defuse the crisis picks up, with Boris Johnson flying to Brussels for talks with Nato’s chief before heading to Poland to offer assistance to eastern European allies.

The United Kingdom has already deployed 1,000 troops in the event of a humanitarian crisis that could result in mass migration, with refugees most likely heading to Poland.

“We can’t ignore the presence of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, as well as attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ms Truss said.

“A war in Ukraine would be catastrophic for the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, as well as for European security.”

And, as a group, Nato has stated unequivocally that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive ramifications and high costs.”

She urged President Vladimir Putin’s administration to adhere to the Budapest Memorandum, which committed the United Kingdom, the United States, and Russia to respect and uphold Ukrainian independence when it was signed in 1994.

“I believe that if these principles are respected, we can make progress in today’s talks to strengthen security for all,” she told Mr. Lavrov.

Ms Truss’s plans to enshrine a tough sanctions regime against Russia in law, however, have been postponed.

“Our new sanctions legislation will be signed by an FCDO minister this week and laid before parliament shortly thereafter,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“This will be the UK’s toughest sanctions regime against Russia, allowing us to work together with the US and other allies.”

Mr Lavrov, who described his meeting with Ms Truss as “unprecedented,” said that for talks to progress, both sides must show “mutual respect,” and that he was willing to normalize relations with the UK.

“Ideological approaches, ultimatums, and moralizing are a road to nowhere,” Lavrov said, noting that his discussions with.

