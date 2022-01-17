As Calais becomes more hostile, desperate migrants flock to Caen to cross the Channel to the United Kingdom.

Desperate migrants gather in Caen to make the Channel crossing to the UK as Calais becomes more hostile.

As authorities crack down on Calais, a refugee agency in Caen, three hours away, has become a lifeline for many refugees.

Every Monday and Wednesday evening on the Caen Presqu’île (Caen Peninsula) in northern France, a converted French ambulance sits among abandoned warehouses with eager volunteers serving food, games, coffee, and friendship.

Laughter and singing can be heard from afar, providing an unexpected source of light and warmth for weary refugees and asylum seekers seeking a place to call home.

Caen, which is only 15 kilometers from Ouistreham, has become a temporary home for many people, both those hoping to cross the English Channel on ferries to the United Kingdom and those content to seek asylum in France.

As evictions in Calais, a little more than three hours away, become more common, a number of men and women have traveled to Caen in the hopes of crossing the Channel.

Tensions between France and the United Kingdom are high as a result of the estimated 28,431 people who will cross the Channel in 2021, which is more than triple the total of 8,417 people who crossed the channel in small boats in 2020.

Over 450 people have already traveled in January.

SOS Chai, a volunteer-led project in Caen, is focused on doing everything it can to build a community with the hundreds of asylum seekers who live in the city as France prepares for a presidential election that will be heavily influenced by the issue of immigration.

“We park the van around 7 p.m., and there’s usually a group of ten people waiting for us,” Chloe Menager, SOS Chai’s coordinator, tells me.

“We set up tables, chairs, and stools and sit together with the guys to have food, water, coffee, and tea.” After dinner, everyone plays games together – football, Jenga, and cricket.

“But there’s more to it than food and games,” Ms Menager explains.

“It’s turned into a friendship community.”

While the majority of Caen residents are welcoming and sympathetic to those fleeing their homelands, Ms Menager has been disappointed by the French government’s and local police’s growing hostility.

“They want to get rid of asylum seekers,” says Ms Menager.

The vast majority of those who venture out.

