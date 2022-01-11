As calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation over the lockdown party grow louder, a Glasgow councillor calls him “scum.”

During the first lockdown, an email was allegedly sent inviting 100 people to a party in the Downing Street garden.

As he faces widespread criticism over a Number 10 garden lockdown party, Boris Johnson has been branded an “a***hole” and “scum” by a Glasgow councillor.

After it was reported that 100 people were invited to a bring-your-own-booze drinks event in the Downing Street garden, Councillor Ruairi Kelly made the remark.

According to the BBC, about 30 people were present.

The Prime Minister has refused to say whether he and his wife Carrie attended the get-together on May 20, 2020, claiming that the situation is under investigation.

SNP councillor Kelly said on Twitter, while sharing a video of Mr Johnson being questioned about the allegations, “This a***hole is literally laughing at getting caught having a party while people were banned from hugging at funerals.”

He’s a scumbag.

It’s beyond me how anyone could even consider voting for this horde.”

“I don’t think any revelation about this Tory government would surprise me,” the North East Glasgow politician told the LDRS, “but it is absolutely disgusting to see this excuse for a Prime Minister laugh and joke when confronted about inviting 100 employees to a party while people were being prevented from comforting loved ones at funerals.”

There must be consequences if the United Kingdom is to maintain any semblance of democratic accountability.”

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is conducting an independent investigation.

Mhairi Hunter, another SNP Glasgow councillor, said: “Boris Johnson should honestly just resign.”

Thousands upon thousands of families are suffering as a result of the pandemic.

Each new revelation is like a sharp stick piercing the pain.

This can’t possibly have a happy ending.

Simply walk away.

Give yourself and everyone else peace.”

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, allegedly sent an email invitation on his behalf, according to ITV News.

It encouraged people to partake in “socially distant drinks” in order to “make the most of the lovely weather.”

‘