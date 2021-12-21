As campaigners warn that autonomous weapons are becoming a reality, the UK has been accused of blocking a ban on ‘killer robots.’

Evidence pointing to the first ever lethal use of a fully autonomous drone was raised by UN experts earlier this year.

However, activists warn that several countries, including the United Kingdom, are impeding progress toward a ban on such weapons.

Britain has been accused of obstructing progress toward a global treaty prohibiting the development of so-called “killer robots” while also leaving the door open for the development of high-tech weapons capable of killing people without human control.

After a United Nations conference in Geneva last week failed to reach a breakthrough on negotiations toward a global ban on lethal “digital dehumanization” technology, campaigners say the UK is part of a small group of “militarised states” whose stance on autonomous weapons is now at odds with much of the rest of the world.

Academics and human rights activists are increasingly concerned that, despite widespread opposition, ‘killer robots’ – weapons capable of using lethal force without a human being behind any decision to fire – will become a reality.

A UN expert panel found evidence that a fully autonomous Turkish-made drone was used in Libya earlier this year in a report.

Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of campaign groups and academics advocating for a global ban on fully autonomous weapons, said Britain is one of several countries that is incorrectly assuming that existing laws are adequate to address the threat.

According to the group, the government had blatantly failed to commit to never using Lethal Autonomous Weapons (LAWs) while simultaneously investing heavily in military AI research without a promised ethical framework to guide such research.

Amnesty International’s senior adviser on military, security, and policing, Verity Coyle, is part of the Stop Killer campaign.

“The UK Government has been unable to reassure politicians of all stripes that future UK military operations will never delegate the decision to take a human life to a machine,” the Robots Coalition told me.

“The UK’s military AI investments have soared this year, while the implementation of an ethical framework under which this research is conducted has been delayed for unknown reasons… The imperative is not to win an arms race, but to avoid one.”

Some publicly-funded research in UK universities has sparked outrage, according to campaigners.

