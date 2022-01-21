As cancellations and fares rise, rail passengers accuse the government of rearranging Titanic deckchairs.

As cancellations and fares rise, rail passengers accuse the government of rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.

As millions of commuters prepare to return to work, rail passengers have accused the government of “rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic” amid an uptick in cancelled services ahead of a 3.8 percent fare hike.

Train travel has taken the hardest hit during the pandemic, with passengers down to 53% of pre-pandemic levels earlier this week, and Omicron-related staff shortages resulted in a near-record 4.4 percent of services being cancelled across the UK between December 12 and January 8.

After Boris Johnson ended working-from-home guidance in England on Wednesday, millions of commuters are expected to be urged to return to their desks in the coming weeks.

RailFuture, a non-profit passenger advocacy group, slammed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ decision to eliminate repetitive Tannoy announcements on trains, calling it “scraping the barrel in search of some good news.”

While the government lacks the authority to order train companies to stop making announcements, Mr Shapps has stated that he wants companies to “reduce the number of announcements passengers are forced to sit through and make their journey that little bit more peaceful.”

His announcement came after data revealed that cancellations have begun to rise again after falling following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancellations peaked at 4.7 percent just before the pandemic in December 2019 – after accounting for widespread cancellations caused by the Beast from the East snowstorms in February 2018 – and have been steadily climbing back toward the record in recent months.

During the pandemic, train operators have been hit by lost fares, and projections suggest that despite the end of working from home guidance, passenger levels are unlikely to return to normal as office workers continue to work in hybrid patterns.

The fare estimates for London’s new Crossrail line, which is set to open in June this year, have been reduced by £1 billion in the first three years from £2.4 billion to £1.4 billion.

The latest price hikes follow an 82 percent increase in season ticket prices.

