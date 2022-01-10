As carbon emissions rose, the United States experienced a year of deadly, extreme weather in 2021.

AP Science Writer SETH BORENSTEIN contributed to this article.

In an unusually hot 2021, the United States staggered through a steady onslaught of deadly billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, while the country’s greenhouse gas emissions increased by 6% due to increases in coal and long-haul trucking, putting America further behind its 2030 climate change reduction goal.

Though unrelated, three separate reports released on Monday paint a picture of a United States in 2021 grappling with global warming and its efforts to combat it.

According to a report released on Monday by the Rhodium Group, America’s greenhouse gas emissions rebounded from the first year of the pandemic at a faster rate than the economy as a whole in 2021, making it more difficult to meet the country’s pledge to the world to cut emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005.

And, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, last year was the deadliest weather year for the contiguous United States since 2011, with 688 people killed in 20 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters that cost at least (dollar)145 billion.

That was the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather disasters and the third-highest cost, according to records dating back to 1980.

“It’s been a difficult year.”

Climate change has “taken a shotgun approach to hazards across the country,” according to Adam Smith, a NOAA climatologist and economist who compiles billion-dollar weather disasters for the agency.

Extreme weather is becoming more dangerous and frequent as a result of human-caused climate change, according to scientists, who have documented numerous links to wild and deadly weather events.

They claim that warmer air and oceans, as well as melting sea ice, alter the jet stream, causing storm fronts to form and stall, as well as making hurricanes wetter and stronger, and worsening western droughts and wildfires.

Last year’s weather disasters included a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures reaching 116 degrees in Portland, a devastating and deadly cold icy storm in Texas, a widespread windstorm known as a derecho, four hurricanes that wreaked havoc, deadly tornado outbreaks, mudslides, and a persistent drought, as well as numerous wildfires.

While the year 2020 set a new record for the number of billion-dollar disasters, Smith noted that “the extremes seemed a bit more profound than in 2020.”