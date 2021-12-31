As classes resume after the summer break, schools rush to expand COVID-19 testing and requirements.

After the holiday spike in COVID-19 infections, hundreds of thousands of students and staff in the United States will face a new routine when they return to school: increased testing.

Before returning to school in January, all students and staff in Washington, DC, must show proof that they are COVID-negative.

The public schools in Chicago are rushing to process more than 37,000 tests before the start of classes on Monday — the flood is so bad that some delivery boxes are overflowing.

Many other school districts are sending out free rapid tests and encouraging — but not requiring — their use.

Massachusetts plans to distribute 200,000 kits to school employees, despite supply constraints, as do many other institutions across the country.

On Thursday, Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said, “I know the anxiety is high.”

“We’ll get through this surge as long as we continue to collaborate with our parents.”

The massive testing effort aims to keep students in school even as the omicron variant rapidly raises national case counts to record-breaking levels, approaching half a million every day during the holidays.

In December, Chicago’s third-largest school district sent at-home tests to about half of its 330,000 students, focusing on the city’s most vulnerable areas.

Martinez said the deadline was extended by two days due to the high volume of returned tests this week.

Contact tracing nurses have also been added to the district.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Chicago has surpassed 17%.

According to Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, schools that take proper precautions are not the primary drivers of cases, but the rate among children is likely to reflect the rate in the community.

The Chicago Teachers Union has suggested that, in light of the increase, more measures be implemented or that the return to in-person learning be postponed in order to increase safety precautions.

“We want to be in our buildings educating our students, but we also have a right to layered mitigation that ensures we’re not sacrificing our lives for our livelihoods,” said Jesse Sharkey, the union’s president, in a statement on Thursday.

