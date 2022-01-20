As cops confront a ‘possibly armed threatening man,’ the San Francisco International Airport station is closed.

This morning, a THREATENING individual was reported at San Francisco International Airport, causing station closures.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police were “onsite with the individual” who is reportedly armed.

At around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, officers confronted the man.

However, it is unknown whether the incident has been contained.

Police were dealing with “an incident,” according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

The account continued, “Passengers in the area may be directed around the activity.”

According to a local NBC reporter, cops were dealing with a “threatened individual,” but it’s unclear what the person was up to.

Flight operations are unaffected at this time.

A traffic alert was also issued due to the closure of a station at the airport.

San Francisco BART expects the station to reopen in 30 minutes.

Gunshots were allegedly heard at the airport, according to someone on social media, but police have not confirmed this.

