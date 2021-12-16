As cops search for the knifeman, a man is stabbed to death “after leaving a kebab shop.”

A man was stabbed to death ‘after leaving a kebab shop,’ and cops are on the lookout for the knifeman.

A MAN was stabbed to death after leaving a kebab shop in South London, according to reports, and cops are on the lookout for the knifeman.

After a man was assaulted, police flooded the Surbiton Road area of Kingston shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers and ambulance crews arrived, but the man was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

His relatives have been notified, according to police.

The victim was believed to have just left a kebab shop when he was attacked nearby.

As officers investigated, cops taped off the area in front of a row of shops.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” a spokesman for Met Police said.

“At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference CAD 655715Dec.

