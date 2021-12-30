As cops swarm the Catawba College campus, students and staff are told to take cover and stay away from the gym.

Catawba College students and staff were told to shelter in place after cops swarmed the campus in response to reports of a possible shooting.

A tweet read, “Please Shelter in Place if Currently on-Campus and Await an All-Clear Notice.”

According to police, two people were injured after shots were fired near the school’s gym.

A man who had been shot multiple times is the first victim.

The second victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the forearm and was taken to the hospital.

At this time, the suspect is thought to be on the run and has yet to be identified.

After a few hours, the shelter-in-place order was lifted, but residents were advised to stay in their buildings until 6:00 a.m. and stay away from the gym.

