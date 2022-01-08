As countries tighten rules to combat the Omicron wave, cops clash with anti-vaccine passport protesters across Europe.

Angry demonstrations against the measures erupted in France, Italy, Austria, and Germany, with some turning violent.

In response to President Emmanuel Macron’s promise to “p*** off” the unvaccinated, demonstrators took to the streets of Paris.

Protesters in France’s capital retaliated by adopting his slangy language, chanting “We’ll p*** you off.”

Others held signs that read “No to the Vaccine Pass,” referring to Macron’s push to require proof of vaccination to enter places like cafes, bars, and museums.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

At one location, skirmishes between protesters and police were visible on French television.

Protesters gathered in Marseille, Nantes, and Le Mans, among other cities.

Protests were held in Italy against mandatory vaccinations for people over the age of 50, as well as stricter rules for those who had not been vaccinated.

They won’t be able to do things like take public transportation or sit in restaurants under the new rules.

In the cities of Magdeburg and Schwerin, Germany, police and demonstrators clashed.

Protests erupted in Vienna, Austria’s capital, against the government’s efforts to rein in Covid.

Starting in February, the Austrian government is moving forward with plans to make vaccination mandatory.

After infections slowed during a lockdown in November and December of last year, the number of Covid cases in the country increased.

In France, people must already show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter restaurants and bars, as well as ride interregional trains.

The government, however, wants to eliminate the test option due to the rise in Omicron infections.

For the second week in a row, France saw over 300,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday.

The number of people admitted to hospitals, including COVID-19 patients in intensive care, is steadily increasing, putting a strain on the healthcare system.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police armed with batons and shields earlier this month in the Netherlands.

Despite a country-wide ban on group gatherings, hundreds of people gathered in Amsterdam’s Museum Square to protest Covid-19 measures and vaccinations.