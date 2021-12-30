As daily cases approach half a million, Omicron fuels a Covid surge in the United States, but New York will still party on New Year’s Eve.

Omicron is fueling a Covid surge in the United States, with daily cases approaching half a million, but New York will still party on New Year’s Eve.

Although the number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the United States as the omicron variant spreads, hospitalization rates remain’relatively low.’

As the Omicron variant spreads across the country, the United States has set a new daily record with nearly half a million new Covid infections.

According to a database maintained by the New York Times, there were 488,000 news cases in the United States on Wednesday.

Because many people are now testing at home and not recording their results, this figure is likely to understate the true numbers.

Despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the United States as the more transmissible omicron variant spreads, hospitalization rates are still “relatively low,” according to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

The seven-day rolling average of newly reported infections is around 265,000, up more than 60% from the previous week, despite hospitalizations rising only 14%.

Thousands of new Covid-19 hospitalizations in children in the United States were fueled by the Omicron variant.

According to the CDC, the seven-day average number of daily admissions of children between December 21 and December 27 increased by 58% nationwide in the previous week to 334. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under the age of 18 are vaccinated.

However, health officials are worried about more than just Covid treatment.

As a growing number of staff test positive for Omicron, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been forced to postpone elective surgeries at the country’s largest hospital dedicated to clinical research.

After more than 80 clinical staff called in sick on Wednesday alone, Dr. James Gilman, the chief executive officer of the National Institutes of Health’s clinical center, told Reuters that elective surgeries would be postponed starting next week.

Many New Year’s Eve celebrations have been ruined by the virus.

Despite record numbers of Covid-19 infections in the city and across the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday that New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned.

“We want to show that we’re moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting its way out of this,” said Mr. de Blasio, who is leaving office today.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Omicron fuels US Covid surge as daily cases approach half a million, but New York will still party on NYE