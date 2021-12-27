As deliberations resume in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the jury has requested transcripts and a whiteboard.

As the court reconvenes after the Christmas break, jurors request a definition of the term “enticement” in connection with the charge of “enticing a minor to travel.”

Following the holiday break, jury deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York have resumed.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and other offenses.

The jurors had made several requests in the morning, according to Judge Alison Nathan, including a definition of the term “enticement” in relation to the charge of “enticing a minor to travel.”

They also requested colored highlighters, a whiteboard, Post-It notes, and transcripts of several witness depositions.

The jury requested transcripts of each of the accusers’ depositions last week.

On each count, the jury must reach an unanimous decision.

If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial.

If convicted on all six counts and given the maximum penalty for each, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

The British heiress and socialite appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, dressed in a camel turtleneck and black trousers, as she awaited a decision.

Maxwell, who celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday, embraced her legal team after a four-day holiday break.

As the two hugged at the defense table, her lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca said loudly, “Happy birthday.”

After about 16 hours of deliberation over two and a half days, jurors temporarily paused their deliberations on Wednesday for the Christmas break, before resuming on Monday.

While awaiting trial for sex abuse, Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

