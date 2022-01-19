Thousands of flights are being canceled across the United States as Delta, Emirates, and Lufthansa rush to prepare for the 5G rollout.

Thousands of flights have been canceled across the United States as Delta, Emirates, and Lufthansa scramble to prepare for the 5G rollout.

The rollout of 5G has resulted in a slew of flight cancellations across the US, with international airlines canceling a number of routes.

Experts had previously warned that the mobile phone service could cause problems with airplane technology.

They claimed that the new high-speed wireless service would be particularly harmful to the Boeing 777, a plane that is used by airlines all over the world.

Carriers had previously warned that the implementation would disrupt flights “catastrophically.”

Due to “operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the United States at certain airports,” Emirates announced on Wednesday that flights to several American cities would be canceled.

Flights to Los Angeles, New York, and Washington would remain operational, according to the statement.

The state-owned airline stated, “We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns.”

“As soon as possible, we hope to resume our US services.”

Bad weather could cause flight cancellations, Delta said on Tuesday.

The airline, like other US carriers, had already warned of “catastrophic disruption” as a result of the rollout.

Lufthansa had to switch from one type of 747 to another on some US-bound flights.

The telecommunications behemoths reluctantly agreed to delay the deployment of C-band 5G technology.

The news came after the US Federal Aviation Administration cleared a number of planes to fly into 5G-enabled airports, but not the Boeing 777.

The 5G service uses a radio spectrum segment similar to that used by radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground and help pilots land in low-visibility situations.

According to All Nippon Airways of Japan, the FAA “has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters.”

“As a result of Boeing’s announcement, some flights to and from the United States have been canceled or changed,” ANA said.

As a result of the problem, the airline had to cancel 20 flights to cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

Japan Airlines stated that 5G signals “may interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777.”

It has decided to stop using the model in the continental United States for the time being.

Eight of its flights were impacted on Wednesday: three passenger trips and five cargo trips.

The FAA stated that 777s could be affected, but did not say how…

