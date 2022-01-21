As demand for cost-of-living assistance rises, who might be eligible for a one-time £500 government grant?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed this week that consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased to 5.1% in December from 5.1% in November.

Although the cost of living has risen, some are urging the government to provide households with a £500 cash injection to help alleviate the strain.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed this week that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate increased to 5.4% from 5.1% in November.

Additionally, when the energy price cap is reassessed next month, prices are expected to rise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

The Social Market Foundation (SMF) believes that the government could help millions of low- and middle-income families by providing a one-time £500 payment to help them get through the current cost-of-living crisis.

According to the Guardian, if the energy price cap is raised by £500 next month, it could help alleviate the pressures that could arise.

Dr Aveek Bhattacharya, the SMF’s chief economist, wrote in a blog that £300 should be sent to households with no higher-tax rate payers, with an additional £200 going to those on universal credit or other benefits.

“An emergency cash payment would also have the advantage of being a clear one-time intervention, whereas other proposals risk committing the government to costly ongoing subsidies that it would find politically difficult to end,” he said.

The payment would be similar to what President Trump provided to low-income Americans at the start of the pandemic.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an anti-poverty charity, has also called for an “immediate emergency payment for people on the lowest incomes.”

“We are always looking at ways to try and soften price rises, undue hikes in bills,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC.

“I’m sure more information will be available in the coming weeks.”

“Many measures have been discussed, but ultimately it is a matter for Rishi Sunak and his Treasury team.

“We’re trying to come up with a solution that we can all agree on.”

“We have the warm home discount, which provides financial assistance to the most vulnerable people, such as those with low incomes.”

There is also a payment for winter fuel.

“Yes, we are.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.