As disease and supply chain issues wreak havoc on spuds, the ‘Spudpocalypse’ causes a nationwide potato shortage.

As disease and supply chain issues wreak havoc on spuds, the ‘Spudpocalypse’ causes a potato shortage across the United States.

According to an ad campaign warning of a coming potato shortage, the “Spudpocalypse” has arrived.

The aggressive campaign was launched by the PEI Potato Board, a Canadian organization, in response to the US Department of Agriculture’s decision to halt potato shipments from a Canadian island.

Prince Edward Island is a Canadian province known for its potatoes, which generate (dollar)1.3 billion in revenue each year.

According to Greg Donald, general manager of the island’s potato board, the island’s farmers ship between 250 million and 300 million pounds of potatoes to the US every year.

In the past, Massachusetts was the second-largest American market for potatoes, but a Canadian export ban imposed in November halted the potato pipeline due to an outbreak of a disease known as potato wart.

However, the campaign claims that the potatoes are fine, even claiming that “potato producers in Canada are being forced to destroy potatoes that were meant for American dinner tables.”

Stop the Spudpocalypse is the name of the advertising campaign, and the group is using social media outlets such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to warn Americans about empty shelves and rising prices.

Visitors to the campaign’s website are encouraged to send an email to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, requesting that potato shipments from Canada be allowed back into the US.

Potato wart, on the other hand, is a serious economic threat to the farming industry.

Despite posing no threat to humans other than destroying crops and economies, the soil-borne pest causes sores and cauliflower-like growths on potatoes.

The “Spudpocalypse” is due to the reduction in potato supply caused by the avoidance of potato warts.

The use of the seemingly silly term, according to Kendra Mills, marketing director for the PEI Potato Board, is deliberate and signals the magnitude of the shortage.

“That speaks to the problem’s size and scope,” Mills said.

“Each year, we feed 9 million Americans.”

“Every year, we ship 300 million pounds of potatoes to the United States, which is a huge number.”

The USDA announced on Tuesday that PEI will be able to resume exporting potatoes to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, but the situation in Massachusetts and the rest of the country is unchanged.

“We are very optimistic that the market for table stock potatoes will reopen in the United States soon,” said Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.comTheSunUS.