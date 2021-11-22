As dockers struggle to clear a backlog of deliveries, the UK has been revealed to have the highest shipping costs in Europe.

As dockers struggle to clear a backlog of deliveries, the UK has revealed the highest shipping costs in Europe.

The average cost of shipping a 20-foot container of goods from Shanghai to the United Kingdom is 24% higher than the cost of shipping from European ports.

The United Kingdom is Europe’s most expensive cargo shipping destination, with Chinese containers costing nearly 25% more to ship than those arriving at Continental ports.

Three British ports – Liverpool, Southampton, and the Port of London – were found to be the most expensive in Europe for sending a standard 20ft container from Shanghai, the world’s busiest port, according to a study.

The average cost of shipping a container to Liverpool is £9,112, which is 58% more than the cheapest European destination of Rotterdam, which is £5,736.

The cost for Southampton was £8,306, while the cost for the Port of London, which includes Tilbury and London Gateway, was £7,900.

According to a study conducted by logistics firm ManSys, using a UK port was 24% more expensive than using a port on the European continent.

The UK’s largest port, Felixstowe in Suffolk, had an average cost per container of £6,517, which was higher than the Continental average of £6,409.

The cost of shipping cargo to the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe has risen dramatically in recent months as strong post-pandemic demand for Chinese-made goods collides with a capacity shortage, particularly a shortage of HGV drivers to ferry containers from ports to warehouses and retailers.

Felixstowe, which handles more than a third of all UK-bound containerized cargo, has experienced long delays in collecting offloaded containers and problems returning empty boxes to the Far East, resulting in massive container stockpiles on decommissioned airfields and haulage yards.

The port of Suffolk has recently reported a significant reduction in collection times.

Experts have warned that high shipping costs could result in price increases for consumers, particularly for larger, bulkier items where transportation costs account for a larger portion of the total cost.

“The recent increase in containerized freight costs from Shanghai is significant,” Will Berk, ManSys’ head of international trade, said.

Many businesses have suffered as a result, with import costs skyrocketing.

While small businesses can spread the cost of additional imports across their supply chain, larger businesses may see a greater impact.

